Crew member Ralph pounding the streets in 48-hour double marathon challenge

A Fife lifeboat volunteer is pounding the streets of Kinghorn and Buntisland this week in a gruelling 48-hour double marathon challenge.

Ralph Johnson, a member of the Kinghorn lifeboat crew, aims to raise money for the RNLI by taking part in the worldwide David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge.

The fundraiser, started by David Goggins, a famous American ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist and triathlete, involves running four miles every four hours, over a 48- hour period.

However, Ralph, 36, will increase the distances to 4.5 miles each time in order to complete the equivalent of two marathons.

He started the challenge at 4am on Friday.

“I regularly take part in fundraising challenges but this will be my first for the RNLI,” said Ralph, a volunteer crew member at the Kinghorn station for the past two years.

“I’m a keen runner and when this challenge came along, I thought it would be a worthy challenge.

“Although the challenge is to run four miles every four hours, I’m planning to make this 4.5 miles each time so that over the 48 hours I’ll run two marathons.

“I’ll be pounding the streets of Kinghorn and Burntisland over the weekend.”

And Ralph, a pensions product manager, has been given extra motivation to succeed after learning that his employer is committed to match his fundraising.

“I have setup a Just Giving page to raise money for the RNLI and my employer, Phoenix Group, will match fund anything I raise up to a maximum of £2,500,” he said.

“I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible to help out the RNLI at this difficult time when so many of our fundraising events have had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.”

Neil Chalmers, helmsman at the Kinghorn station, admitted the challenge Ralph had set himself was a tough one.

“It certainly won’t be easy but we’re confident Ralph will complete the distance and he has all the support of his colleagues,” said Neil.

Money raised by Ralph will help support the life-saving charity, which relies entirely by donations.

The Kinghorn RNLI station has been in operation since 1965 and despite lockdown restrictions during the pandemic, responded to nearly 100 emergency incidents during 2020.

Those wishing to support Ralph in his challenge can do so online by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ralph4x4x48