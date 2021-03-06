Major road safety project to start at notorious Fife A92 blackspot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A major road safety project to improve a notorious stretch of the A92 in Fife is set to get under way next week.

Scores of serious accidents have taken place over the years near the Balfarg junction in north Glenrothes, including the tragic death of nine-year-old Logan Carrie who was struck by a car in February 2015, while trying to cross the busy trunk road.

Efforts to make the route safer for pedestrians and motorists alike were stepped up in the wake of Logan’s death and, while a number of measures have already been put in place, work beginning on Monday is expected to make the biggest difference yet.

Traffic signals are to be installed at the A92’s junctions with Western Avenue and Star Road, while work to improve the approaches to the new junctions to make them safer for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will also be carried out.

This will involve new kerbing, surfacing, new dropped crossing points, safety fence improvements, traffic signage and road markings.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “This major road safety project on the A92 at Balfarg Junction will see a significant investment from Transport Scotland which will help improve road safety within the area.

“The traffic management planned is essential to keep everyone safe during the project and we’ve planned the improvements to take place in phases to help limit the overall impact to road users.

“The overall programme for the works will be provided in due course following discussions with the sub-contractors involved in the project to finalise the details.”

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday and is programmed to take place over 14 weeks, although operators are hoping to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible,” Mr Stewart added.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

The initial phase will take place over four weeks and will involve site clearance, verge works and the installation of traffic signal ducting crossing the carriageway at various locations.

Traffic management arrangements will be restricted to lane closures and temporary traffic lights, although some local side road closures will be needed with signed diversions in place at a later date.