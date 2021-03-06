Dunfermline murder trial adjourned after accused falls ill

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A judge has adjourned a murder trial until Monday after the second accused in proceedings fell ill.

Lord Beckett told jurors they wouldn’t be able to hear evidence on Friday in the trial of Jason Mooney, 27, and 35-year-old Lynn Kelly.

The two accused deny murdering Christopher Cowie at his home in Golfdrum Street, Dunfermline on October 15 2019.

On Friday Lord Beckett told the jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh in the case that Ms Kelly had became unwell and the was unable to proceed.

Lord Beckett also said it looked likely that the case would be able to proceed on Monday.

Mr Mooney and Ms Kelly are facing a total of seven charges. Jurors heard the contents of a legal document detailing the charges at the start of proceedings on Tuesday.

Prosecutors claim that between October 13 and October 15 2019, at various locations in Dunfermline, the two accused were concerned in supplying cocaine and “Diamorphine” – a substance otherwise known as heroin.

The second charge alleges that on October 14 2019, Ms Kelly stole a bottle of wine from a branch of the Co-Op supermarket in Dunfermline.

The third charges alleges that on October 15 2019, Mr Mooney assaulted Mr Cowie at his flat in Golfdrum Road, Dunfermline, by presenting a knife at him and threatening him with it.

Prosecutors claim in the fourth charge at both Mr Mooney and Ms Kelly assaulted Mr Cowie at his flat by striking him on the head with a mirror and hitting him on his body with a lamp. It is also alleged that that they struggled with him before repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body.

Prosecutors then claim that both accused struck him on the leg with a piece of broken mirror “or similar object” before “failing to summon emergency medical assistance” for Mr Cowie.

It is alleged that as a result of their actions, both Mr Mooney and Ms Kelly “did murder” Mr Cowie.

The fifth charge alleges that on October 15 2019, both Mr Mooney and Ms Kelly stole an X Box games console, a Laptop, a Kindle tablet, a hoover, watches, a holdall, foreign currency, bank cards and gift cards from Mr Cowie’s property.

Prosecutors also claim that on October 18 2019, at room six of the James Bank Hostel in Dunfermline, Mr Mooney breached the Firearms Act by possessing a “prohibited weapon”.

It’s claimed that this item was an “irritant spray canister designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or thing”.

The seventh charge claims that Mr Mooney possessed this item on the same date and at the same location without having a firearms certificate and that this caused him to also breach the Firearms Act.

The two accused have entered not guilty pleas to all charges. Mr Mooney is represented by solicitor advocate John Scott QC whilst Ms Kelly is represented by Mark Stewart QC.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.