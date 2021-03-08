Amazon Dunfermline staff deliver for Fife support charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife charity which has supported hundreds of people with conditions such as autism and Down Syndrome through lockdown has been given a £1,000 boost from staff at Amazon’s Dunfermline depot.

Hyperclub provides regular services and social activities for children, adults and the elderly who are also living with ADHD, Asperger’s, Tourette’s and hypermobility.

Throughout lockdown, the team has delivered more than 500 parcels of sensory activities and food packs for people missing out on their regular meetings at the charity’s Inverkeithing base.

The donation from the Amazon team workers will go towards opening a new Hyperclub unit in Dunfermline.

Jamie Strain, site leader at Amazon, said: “Hyperclub provides invaluable social support to so many people from all over Fife.

“The charity’s team has been continuing to offer resources for those in their care throughout lockdown and we wanted to recognise their contribution to the wellbeing of people in our community.”

Suzie Connelly, founder of Hyperclub, added: “Thanks to this donation from Amazon in Dunfermline, we will be able to continue supporting those who need us, even throughout lockdown. We cannot thank Jamie and the team enough for their generosity.”

It’s the latest stage in an ongoing partnership between Amazon and Hyperclub. In 2018, children and adults from the charity were surprised with £1,000 during a behind the scenes tour of the fulfilment centre.

The donation was made as part of the Amazon In The Community programme, whereby the company supports people around its operating locations across the UK.

The firm is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering 2 million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.