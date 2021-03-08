Markinch Highland Games cancelled for second successive year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Markinch Highland Games has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the continued uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions.

The committee unanimously agreed to call off the 2021 gathering that had been due to take place on Sunday June 6 in the John Dixon Park.

Shane Fenton, Markinch Highland Games secretary, said: “Despite the vaccine roll out the restrictions on social distancing and gatherings are expected to be in place for a long time yet and will almost certainly be among the last to be relaxed.

“Games held under such restrictions in public parks wouldn’t work anyway, they would be neither viable or manageable.”

He said there would be little chance for overseas visitors at events this year, due to the travel restrictions, and the pipe band world has also been badly affected.

“There is expected to be little or no competitions held this summer,” he added.

“This also affects us at Markinch as we annually stage the oldest contest in Scotland and it is always one of the feature event at our games.

“It is regrettable, however, the health and safety of everyone is paramount in these still uncertain times.”