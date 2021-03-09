VIDEO: Watch the moment ‘flabbergasted’ Rosyth couple discover they have won £30,000 on postcode lottery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “flabbergasted” Fife couple plan to celebrate their golden wedding in style thanks to a £30,000 lottery win.

Robert and Linda Currie opened a bottle of champagne and are considering a trip to Vienna following Saturday’s good news.

And the retired Rosyth pair have decided to make it a family affair by splitting the winnings with daughter Tara, who has just celebrated her 40th birthday.

They said the Cowdenbeath medical practice worker had tears in her eyes when she heard about the gift.

I am flabbergasted. Wow, just absolute wow!” Winner Robert Currie.

The Curries’ KY11, 2LE postcode proved lucky during Saturday’s People’s Postcode Lottery draw – with a £90,000 total prize being split between just two households.

The other winner, who has asked to remain anonymous, had two tickets so doubled their prize to £60,000.

Delighted Robert, 77, said the news had given the family a boost.

The former sales manager said: “I am flabbergasted. Wow, just absolute wow!

“It couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’ve had a lot of issues health-wise recently and I’ve been feeling a bit down but this has just lifted my spirits and given my morale a real lift.

“We split the ticket with our daughter Tara so she has won too as we’ll split the winnings fifty-fifty.

“It’s a double whammy really.”

‘Lots to look forward to’

Robert added: “We’ve got lots of planning to do and lots to look forward to now we can afford it.

“It’s our golden wedding anniversary in November so some of it will go towards a special holiday when we’re able to travel again – maybe to Vienna.

“It’s not really sunk in yet but I think we’ll crack open a bottle of champagne tonight.”

I’m absolutely speechless, things like this don’t happen to us.” Winner Linda Currie.

Linda said she would love to have a family party once lockdown eases.

“Tara has lost her voice at the moment but she has tears in her eyes!” she said.

“I’m absolutely speechless, things like this don’t happen to us.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt revealed the win to the couple via video call at the weekend.

“It was my pleasure to deliver some good news to Robert, Linda and Tara.

“How lovely to get a golden envelope with a nice big cheque inside on the year of their golden wedding anniversary.

“I hope our second lucky winner is just as thrilled as they are.”