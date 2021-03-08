Fife shopping centre launches investigation after alleged abuse video goes viral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The operators of a Fife shopping centre have been forced to apologise after damning footage, appearing to show a member of the public repeatedly threatened and abused by security guards, has gone viral.

The six minute video posted online, shows a man apparently being jostled by a security guard after being told that filming was forbidden within the privately owned mall.

While the individual continued to dispute the right to film, the staff member swore before saying “Would it be funny if I f*****g knocked you out?

As the incident escalated, a further two security staff members were called to help escort the man from the premises, one of which repeatedly threatened to break the man’s phone.

The footage has since appeared on various social media outlets as well as Youtube where it has already been viewed over 49,000 times.

Centre manager, Neil Mackie said they were taking the incident “very seriously” and apologised for the conduct of his staff.

He said: “We have been made aware of the video footage produced by Mr Alan Newton on Monday, March 1 at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline.

“We acknowledge the actions by members of our security team falls below the high standards of professionalism expected by us and our customers. As a consequence a formal investigation has been commenced.

“The act of producing video or still images, is prohibited under Home Office guidance in privately owned places open to the general public and this is clearly stated at every entrance to the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

“However, it appears we failed to communicate this in an appropriate manner to Mr Newton.

“Our thorough investigations will continue and any resultant actions affecting the relevant site personnel will be undertaken by their employer, our SIA ACS accredited third party supplier Joint Security Services.

“I would like to assure you that all members of the Kingsgate Centre team work tirelessly to ensure the safety, security and comfort of our valued customers.

“For this reason more than any other we take and act on all complaints very seriously.”