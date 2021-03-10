Thursday, March 11th 2021 Show Links
Tragic tot’s troubled dad jailed again after botched Kirkcaldy robbery

by Craig Smith
March 10 2021, 6.00am Updated: March 10 2021, 9.42am
A grieving Fife father whose daughter tragically died after being shaken by his ex-partner’s boyfriend has been jailed for 20 months following a botched robbery attempt.

Kevin Flood, 30, who lost his five-month-old daughter Hayley Davidson back in 2016, was caught red-handed as he tried to break into a convenience store in Kirkcaldy just after midnight on December 5 last year.

