Tragic tot’s troubled dad jailed again after botched Kirkcaldy robbery

A grieving Fife father whose daughter tragically died after being shaken by his ex-partner’s boyfriend has been jailed for 20 months following a botched robbery attempt.
Kevin Flood, 30, who lost his five-month-old daughter Hayley Davidson back in 2016, was caught red-handed as he tried to break into a convenience store in Kirkcaldy just after midnight on December 5 last year.
