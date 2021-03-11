Fife Flyers, Dundee Stars, Knockhill and Driftland all given Scottish Government sports funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife and Tayside groups are in line for a share of £1 million in Scottish Government funding intended to help spectator sports make up for lost ticket sales through the pandemic.

The Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars ice hockey teams, along with Knockhill and Driftland racing tracks in Fife, will receive some of the money being distributed by the national agency for sport, sportscotland.

The investment has been made in the form of grants to motorsport (£400,000), basketball (£300,000), ice hockey (£200,000) and netball (£100,000).

Knockhill and Driftland in Fife are the only two motorsport circuits to benefit, while Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars will share funding with Glasgow Clan and Murrayfield Racers ice hockey clubs.

The Glasgow Rocks basketball club, netball side Strathclyde Sirens, and the Edinburgh Monarchs and Glasgow Tigers speedway clubs will also receive cash.

Most of the funding has already been issued and three grants totalling the remaining £70,000 are in the process of being released.

Sport minister Mairi Gougeon said: “I’m pleased to be able to provide this additional funding for spectator sports. It will ensure that motorsport, basketball, ice hockey and netball clubs are protected from the loss in ticket revenue during the pandemic, until spectators can safely return to sports events in larger numbers.

“Restrictions on supporters at events have been vital and necessary in stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives, however it has been a very challenging time for many sports clubs.

“Without this urgent financial support, the survival of some could be in question and I am delighted that we are able to provide this funding as part of the £55 million emergency sports funding package from the Scottish Government.”

Managing director of Knockhill Racing Circuit, Jillian Shedden, said the centre had lost out on all spectator attendance at 46 event days throughout 2020.

“Last year’s lockdown came into effect just seven days before the start of our motor racing season,” she said.

“The majority of our events were cancelled or postponed, any events that did run took place behind closed doors.

“The grant will allow us to safeguard the livelihoods of our employees and allow us to continue to plan ahead for the resumption of motorsport events in Scotland.”

Dundee Stars head coach, Omar Pacha, said: “The club is extremely thankful for this financial support.

“The help is much needed. It puts the team in a better position for next season and allows us to continue our growth both as a club and for the sport in Dundee.

“We look forward to continuing to work side by side with sportscotland.”