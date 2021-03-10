Covid-19 cluster linked to two Fife veterinary practices

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A total of 11 people linked to two Fife veterinary practices in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19.

NHS Fife said it has been aware of a cluster of coronavirus cases linked to the Albavet veterinary practices in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

The health protection team at NHS Fife is understood to be working alongside Fife Council’s environmental health service to support staff, management and clients of both veterinary practices and help to prevent further transmission of the virus.

A spokesperson for the health board has stressed that the risk to the public is assessed as being “very low”.

The cluster has emerged at a time when Fife’s Covid case numbers have been tumbling in recent weeks, and health authorities will be monitoring the situation closely.

The latest figures revealed that Fife’s seven-day case rate stood at 159 on March 6, with 42.6 cases per 100,000 population and a 2.3% test positivity rate.

That was down from a week previously, when there were 215 cases recorded in seven days, 57.6 per 100,000 population and 3% test positivity.

A statement from Albavet confirmed: “Despite having followed rigorous safety protocols unfortunately we’ve had a positive case of the highly contagious Covid virus within the practice.

“Due to NHS track and trace protocols the Albavet Kirkcaldy and Burntisland staff have had to isolate in order to protect fellow staff and our valued clients.

“During this time Dunfermline and Dalgety Bay will still be operational however we don’t wish to overload them as they are already very busy.

“We will contact you to rebook appointments already made or make alternative arrangements.

“Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time, we hope you are also staying safe.

Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

A local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing for COVID-19 and updates on the pandemic. Visit: www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.