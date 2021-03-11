Major funding boost for historic Fife town hall turned into tourist haven

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A historic Fife building which was turned into a haven for tourists is to be given a major funding boost.

The Fife Historic Buildings Trust has revealed Kinghorn Town Hall has been awarded a generous grant from the Historic Environment Recovery Fund, which aims to support the recovery of Scotland’s historic environment sector from the impacts of Covid-19.

Designed by architect Thomas Hamilton as a town house and jail, complete with a council chamber, cells, a prisoners’ exercise yard and a guard house, Kinghorn Town Hall was built in 1826 and is a landmark on the approach into the coastal town of Kinghorn.

Having lain derelict for over 25 years until it was restored by the Trust in 2009, the magnificent building is now a unique three-bedroom self-catering apartment that sleeps six, welcoming visitors from around the world.

HES confirmed that the Fife Historic Buildings Trust has been awarded £83,914, which will help fund internal adaptations and external repairs and maintenance to allow the building to fully open again once lockdown restrictions ease.

Christine May, chairwoman of Fife Historic Buildings Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Historic Environment Scotland for this generous grant, which we will match with funding from our own reserves.

“This is an excellent opportunity to make some changes to the building and to carry out much needed repairs so that we are ready to welcome our guests again once the current restrictions end.

“This will ensure that this wonderful building is protected for many years to come.”

The rooms are furnished in keeping with the history of the building but with all the modern amenities guests would expect, while visitors can also enjoy the original historic features including a fascinating ‘secret’ spiral stone staircase.

Income from the property helps the Trust to continue delivering historic building restoration projects across Fife, and there is also space for the Trust’s offices within the former guard house.

Alex Paterson, chief executive at HES, said: “From museums in the Highlands to historic venues and buildings in central Scotland and the Borders, we are pleased to support a diverse range of projects the length and breadth of Scotland as part of the Historic Environment Recovery Fund.

“By helping to protect jobs, reopen historic sites and maintaining investment in traditional skills training and apprenticeships, we hope to support the wider recovery of the sector and Scotland’s economy.

“While historic sites and visitor attractions have been impacted by the closure of sites throughout the 2020 visitor season and the loss of revenue, other organisations in the sector have also had to adapt the way in which they carry out their work, put crucial traditional skills training and educational activities on hold and look at new ways to generate income, and we hope that this funding will allow the recipients to prepare for the future.

“The historic environment sector provides countless benefits to local communities – including providing jobs and generating tourism spend – and it is vital that we support these organisations and ensure their important work can continue as we face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and seek to harness opportunities ahead.”