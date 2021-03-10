Woman airlifted to hospital with ‘significant’ injuries after fall on Fife coastal path

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young woman was airlifted to hospital with what are thought to be “significant” injuries after an early morning rescue in Fife.

The 18-year-old casualty is understood to have suffered a head injury after falling on a remote part of the coastal path near East Wemyss.

The incident happened on rocks during high winds, prompting an emergency response involving lifeboat and coastguard crews.

Kinghorn Lifeboat was paged at 1.24am to help with the rescue operation in “challenging” weather conditions.

But the waves were too big to allow the lifeboat to safely get close to the shore.

Other emergency services, including Kinghorn Coastguard and the Leven and St Andrews Coastguard team, were already tending to the casualty however, so the lifeboat was stood down.

Meanwhile, a UK Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was tasked and winched the woman aboard before taking her to hospital.

She was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for further treatment, and is understood to have since been discharged.

A Kinghorn Lifeboat spokesman said: “The casualty had suffered suspected significant injuries and the lifeboat was tasked with aiding the evacuation from a remote part of the Fife coastal path.

“As the helicopter arrived, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station in challenging sea conditions due to the strong westerly wind affecting the area.”