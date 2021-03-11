Fife woman determined to make late dad and uncle proud by doing half marathon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife woman has signed up for her first ever half marathon to raise awareness of heart disease after her family was devastated by the illness.

Jenny Fraser, 26, of Dunfermline, is determined to honour the memory of her dad Richard and her uncle Al by raising money for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Neither Richard, 63, nor her uncle Alastair Aitken, 57, had any idea they had an underlying issue with heart disease, and their deaths – Richard in April 2020 and Alastair just six months later in October – were unexpected and sudden.

Now Jenny is participating in the Edinburgh Half Marathon in May to raise crucial awareness of heart disease, having already raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

“Both Dad and Uncle Al had undiagnosed ischemic heart disease,” she said.

“Their losses were a complete shock to me and my whole family.

“Both my dad and my uncle were young and fit, but neither of them had been feeling 100 percent in the lead-up to their passing.

“Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland couldn’t help my family, but I know they support so many other families affected by heart disease and stroke.

“I am raising money to help these families and to raise awareness of heart disease.

“I feel more people need to be aware of signs and symptoms to look out for because then the disease could be caught early enough.

“I want to urge others to seek medical help if they aren’t feeling quite right, even during a pandemic.”

Jenny works in the currency exchange at Edinburgh Airport but is currently furloughed.

She lives with fiancé Ryan, who proposed when the couple were travelling in Italy last year.

Keen on fitness classes, Jenny found herself taking to the streets to run when coronavirus restrictions closed the gyms.

She added: “I found running really tough to begin with, but it’s becoming easier and I’m enjoying it more now.

“I set a target of raising at least £250 for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, but I have managed to raise almost £2,000 already on my Facebook fundraiser page.

“I’m absolutely blown away by the support and so pleased I’ve managed to raise so much for an amazing charity.”

Jenny says she will take inspiration from both her Dad and her uncle on her tough run.

“My Uncle Al ran in many events, including marathons alongside my Auntie,” she added.

“He would be so proud that I have taken up running.

“My dad is also my inspiration as he always told me to live my life to the fullest.

“Losing him has shown me how short life really is.

“Our world has been turned upside down since losing dad and Uncle Al.

“Lockdown has made it even harder as we haven’t been able to spend much time as a family.

“My Dad’s funeral only had 10 people and my uncle’s only 20.

“It has been a very difficult year, and we are still grieving such huge losses to our family.

“I’ve never done anything like a half marathon before, but I am determined to do it as a personal challenge and also in memory of my dad and uncle.”

Cat Wilson, community and events fundraiser at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, thanked Jenny for her support.

“It is wonderful to be part of Jenny’s heartfelt challenge and it is clear to me how much this has meant to her and her family during such a difficult time,” she said.

Donations to Jenny’s challenge can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/418603006130529/