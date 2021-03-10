Gang subject Fife mother and children to ‘terrifying’ ordeal after breaking into home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 44-year-old mum was subjected to a “terrifying experience” when three men forced their way into her Rosyth home.

Police have deployed extra officers to the area and are appealing for information after the robbery in the Fife town on the evening of Tuesday, March 9.

The attackers had “no regard for the family and the robbery was particularly threatening,” police said.

The men forced their way into the house in Peasehill Gait at around 8.30pm.

They threatened the female householder and her two children before making off with a four-figure sum of cash.

No-one was physically hurt in the raid.

The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle after a house alarm was triggered.

No one injured

Detective Inspector Christopher Dow, Glenrothes CID, said:

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident, but it was an absolutely terrifying experience for the family. “

Police issued descriptions for three white, male suspects.

The first is approximately 30 years of age, 5 ft 10 ins tall. He has a stocky build and was wearing dark clothing including gloves and a facemask.

The second was said to be in his late 40s and 5 ft 10 ins tall. This heavily built man had blue eyes and ginger facial stubble. He was also wearing dark clothing, gloves and a facemask.

Police believe the third suspect is in his 30s and 6 ft tall. He had blond facial stubble and was wearing a grey hooded top and a facemask. He is heavily built with blue eyes.

Fled the scene with four figure sum of cash

DI Dow added: “Following a house alarm being activated, the suspects ran from the house but not before they managed to find cash within.

“The crime is likely to have required a degree of planning and it is possible the suspects had been in the area prior to the robbery, checking the address and the family’s movements.

“Peasehill Gait is residential estate, so a car out of place or seen parked up for some time with people inside might have been spotted by local residents.”

He asked potential witnesses to come forward if they saw a vehicle they didn’t recognise in the area between 8 and 9.00pm on Tuesday night or in the days leading up to the incident.

He said: “Did you see men running from a house into a waiting vehicle and drive off at speed around that time?

“We believe the men would have had to drive via Hilton Road to get out of the estate. If you were driving in the area, we would be particularly keen to view any dash-cam footage you may have.

“These men had no regard for the family and the robbery was particularly threatening, so it is imperative we catch these men.

“Additional officers will be in the area, so anyone with information can approach them or call officers at Glenrothes Police Station via 101.

“Please quote reference number 3062 of 9 March, 2021, when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”