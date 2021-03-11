Tributes paid after discovery of woman’s body in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid after a body was found in Saline.

Police were called out to the Kinneddar Park area of the village shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday following the discovery of a body in Bickramside, the access road to the former Comrie colliery site.

The force are yet to formally identify the woman but she has been named locally as Dorella Brodie.

Anxious family members had reported Dorella missing after she was last seen leaving her home on foot, wearing a rucksack at a round 3pm on Tuesday, March 9.

Following the news, many have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to Dorella, described by one as a “lovely lady”.

A friend wrote: “So sad she was an amazing woman”, while another described Dorella as “one of a kind” and “a true angel”.“

Residents in nearby Kinneddar Park, just yards from where the discovery was made, say a number of police vehicles were seen arriving at the scene shortly before 5pm.

“The area immediately around the top of the old pit road was cordoned off by police who remained there throughout the night,” said one resident.

A neighbour added: “At first we hadn’t a clue why there were so many police about at the pit road but later we saw the police announcement confirming that a body had been found.

“The blue lights of the police and emergency vehicles were clearly visible from the house and police presence remained there all night.

“It’s very sad indeed and such terrible news for the family.”

The immediate area around the entrance to Bickramside remained taped off throughout Thursday as officers continued their investigation into the death, which they say is “unexplained but not suspicious.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at Kinneddar Park area of Saline shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday, March 10.

“Emergency services attended but the 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”