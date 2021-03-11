Sean Connery’s ashes will be scattered in St Andrews, his son has revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It was where he was said to be at his happiest.

Actor Sean Connery’s ashes are set to be scattered in St Andrews, most likely on a golf course, his son has revealed.

But the pandemic looks to have bunkered performing the ceremony this year.

The Scottish acting legend – best known as the original James Bond – died at his home in the Bahamas in October aged 90.

Jason Connery told STV News the tourist hotspot in Fife was one of Sir Sean’s favourite places, adding that he was at his happiest on a golf course and it would be “very fitting” that his ashes would be scattered on a course.

Sir Sean’s birthday is on August 25 and the family were thinking about doing it this year but Jason said “I don’t think there’s any way. It’s still all too much up in the air.”

Asked if St Andrews would be the most fitting resting place? Jason replied:”Yes I think. He used to go up there and play in various tournaments, and his friend Michael Medwin and he used to play in the Jubilee Vase and all these things and he had great memories.”

He added: “I always remember St Andrews being sunny, which I guarantee you it wasn’t always sunny. But for some reason it always seemed to be sunny. We had fantastic times up there.

“He was a member of the R&A (golf’s governing body in the UK) so I think probably that might be the place.”

Sir Sean’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, 91, previously didn’t say which course has been chosen to scatter the late actor’s ashes but the ceremony may be at St Andrews’ famous Old Course as Sean was a member of the prestigious Royal and Ancient Golf Club.

Sir Sean first learned to play golf for his role as secret agent James Bond in 1964 movie Goldfinger.

© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

French-Moroccan painter Micheline, who first met Sean at a golf event in 1970 and became his second wife, admitted the first Christmas without him had been “difficult”.

Speaking to STV News as he became a patron of the Scottish Youth Film Foundation, Jason said he’d been besieged by stories about his dad – a milkman in Edinburgh before getting his big screen break – since his death.

He said: “My father was my dad, but to many people he was this big superstar.

“So many people have stories of things he did that I never knew about – and those were really moving to me.

“He went to school with about five million people and he delivered milk to at least five million people.”

The Scottish Youth Film Foundation charity aims to use the industry to improve young people’s lives and give them opportunities.

As well as appointing actor and director Jason as patron, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fifth Element producer Iain Smith has joined as president.

Jason said: “The Scottish Youth Film Foundation is something I think has that possibility for kids to go ‘I can do that and I can tell my stories. I think I’m good and I think I’m good enough’.”

For 58-year-old Jason, also the son of actress Diane Cilento, film has always been in his DNA.

“I remember when I was younger and my parents would have a party,” he said.

“I would sit round the side of the door listening to them all telling their stories. I suppose in a way that was all influential for sure.”