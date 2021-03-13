Knockhill managing director says grant cash will ‘safeguard livelihoods’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife racing circuit boss has said grant cash to support spectator sports through lockdown will protect jobs.

Knockhill Racing Circuit’s managing director Jilian Sheddan, who oversees operations at the world-renowned Fife track, said its £330,000 share of £55 million Scottish Government emergency funding will be vital in terms of saving jobs and also helping the business prepare properly for the future in light of severe disruption this past year.

All 46 event days due to be held in 2020 in front of fans had to be shelved, but the new funding – distributed by the national agency for sport, sportscotland – has kick-started Knockhill’s preparations for 2021.

Mrs Shedden said: “Knockhill Racing Circuit is deeply indebted to the Scottish Government and sportscotland for this grant in recognition of the devastating impact the pandemic has had on our business.

“In particular the loss of all spectator attendance at 46 event days throughout 2020.

“Last year’s lockdown came into effect just seven days before the start of our motor racing season.

“The majority of our events were cancelled or postponed, any events that did run took place behind closed doors.

“The grant will allow us to safeguard the livelihoods of our employees and allow us to continue to plan ahead for the resumption of motorsport events in Scotland, that fans can hopefully attend in the not too distant future.”

Kirkcaldy-based ice hockey side Fife Flyers shared the sentiments, stressing the £50,000 it has received will help it survive the impact of lost ticket revenue at the Fife Ice Arena.

There was huge uncertainty when funding for English clubs was announced earlier this year and not teams north of the border, but cash has now been made available for the Flyers, Dundee Stars, Murrayfield Racers and Glasgow Clan.

Jack Wishart, Fife Flyers director, said: “This past year has been tough for so many sports and especially ice hockey.

“The costs of running a team in the Elite Ice Hockey League and the logistics involved in bringing that product to the ice meant we couldn’t proceed with the current season.

“We therefore welcome this money from sportscotland which will ensure that we’re able to recruit players and plan for the new season as soon as the Scottish Government indicate that it’s safe to do so.

“We look forward to bringing ice hockey back to Scotland later in the year.”

The Driftland racing track near Lochgelly has also benefited from a £20,000 grant which will help tide it over until punters return.

Stuart McLellan, Driftland track manager, said: “The grant received will help bridge the gap until such time that events can resume with spectators.

“I look forward to working closely with sportscotland in the future whilst working together to further enhance the reputation of Driftland and continuing to grow the sport.”