Rosyth rugby club fire: Generous locals raise more than £8,000 after devastating blaze

A generous community has raised more than £8,000 to help a fire-hit Fife rugby club.

Other sport clubs and well-wishers across the region pulled together to support a crowdfunder in aid of Rosyth Sharks.

The move follows a blaze which badly damaged its clubhouse.

President Ben Morris feared the incident could be the “final nail in the coffin” for the club following a year of closure.

Fire crews tackled the flames at the Harley Street premises early on Tuesday morning.

But the gym area of the clubhouse was devastated.

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14 have since been charged with wilful fireraising.

They will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Mr Morris said the club was “blown away” by the amount already raised.

“To hit £8,000 in such a short space of time is just phenomenal,” he said.

“To have the support of locals and other clubs, including our opponents and rivals, has just blown us away, particularly in this current climate where people have lost loved ones and their income.

“Every penny is appreciated and once restrictions allow, we will be giving them one big thank you.”

He said there had been a real possibility the Sharks would be unable to reopen.

‘Final nail in the coffin’

Covid-19 restrictions mean the club has had no income for months.

“It couldn’t have happened at a more hard-hitting time,” said Mr Morris.

“All the money that we have in the bank is to help us survive and get to the other side of the pandemic so finances are tight.

“If it was left to us, it would be the final nail in the coffin.

“Let’s say we were on our knees and this has cut our throats.”

The club has a long-term lease agreement with Fife Council and will be working with them to make the building safe.

In the wake of the fire community sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “Officers carried out enquiries and quickly traced two youths who were responsible and they were both charged in connection with the fire.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance.”