Fife’s Beacon Centre will reopen after long closure thanks to £1m investment

Fife swimmers hope to get back in the water soon thanks to a £1 million investment in the Beacon Centre.

Fife Council’s budget pledge could mean an end to problems with the Burntisland building and allow it to reopen when coronavirus restrictions lift.

The pool’s future appeared to be under threat at the start of last year.

Operators Fife Sports and Leisure Trust proposed cuts to opening hours and there were fears it could close for good as budgets were slashed.

Burntisland Amateur Swimming Club organised a campaign to save it and 5,600 people signed a petition in just two weeks.

The council later confirmed the building was safe.

The funding announcement has been hailed by the swimming club, which had to slash its training times as a result of the ongoing closure.

Closed since lockdown

When coronavirus hit all swimming pools across Scotland closed under lockdown rules.

But unlike other facilities across Fife, the Beacon Centre remained shut even when Covid-19 measures were eased last summer.

This was due to the building’s layout which made social distancing impossible and problems with water quality and air conditioning meant the pool could not be made Covid-19 safe.

It’s had a big impact on swimmers across Fife.” Bridget Fraser, Burntisland Amateur Swimming Club.

Fife Labour councillor Judy Hamilton said the issues would now be resolved – but not in time for April 26 when it is hoped other pools can open.

The council’s communities spokeswoman said: “The sports and leisure trust suggested closure might be on the cards.

“That was something we never agreed with.

“We were trying to do everything we could to keep it.

“The petition organised by the swimming club was signed by almost everyone in Burntisland.”

“Obviously we’re in the middle of Covid-19 restrictions but we have now secured the money to make it viable,” she said.

‘A real challenge’

Bridget Fraser from Burntisland Amateur Swimming Club said members are looking forward to the Beacon Centre reopening as soon as possible.

“We raised the petition because we were concerned about the reduction in opening hours,” she said.

“We had concerns about the level of investment at the centre.”

The club’s 100-odd members have been unable to use the pool since last March.

“It’s been a real challenge, ” said Bridget.

“When pools reopened last year we managed to get a bit of time at Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Bowhill pools.

“This meant other clubs had to give up times of their own.

“It’s had a big impact on swimmers across Fife.”

The Beacon also includes a gym and synthetic footballl pitch.

“It’s key to the wellbeing and health of local residents,” said Burntisland Labour councillor Gordon Langlands.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the Beacon has been shut indefinitely due to issues with water quality, air conditioning and social distancing requirements.

“Hopefully Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will take this opportunity of an upgraded facility to increase footfall, restore staffing levels, increase opening hours.”

The trust is also pleased with the investment.

Chief operating officer Wendy Watson said it was a boost to the work already under way at the Beacon Centre.

“The trust has been working hard during lockdown to implement and deliver solutions for the Beacon which will meet the needs of Covid-19 protocols,” she said.

“The building’s configuration makes social distancing and other Covid-19 health and safety measures more difficult to put in place.

“We will continue to keep the local community updated on our progress.”