Police probe after man assaulted in Fife street

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in broad daylight in a Fife street.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Wednesday, March 1o near to Windmill Knowe in Crossgates.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 29-year-old male was punched to the face by a male who was driving a white Mercedes SUV.”

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has dash cam footage from the area or the vehicle in question at the time to come forward.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 936 of the 10/03/2021.