Fife police officers to stand trial on perjury charges

Two police officers are to stand trial over claims they attacked a suspect before lying in court about it.

Steven Harker, 35, and Gordon Butchart, 30, allegedly committed perjury during a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in June 2019.

The officers allegedly struck a man’s head against a wall and repeatedly stabbed him with keys the previous year.

Harker and Butchart deny the allegations.

They are charged with committing perjury after giving evidence in the trial against Michael Wallace and Catherine Dolan.

Harker and Butchart, whose addresses were given as care of Police Professional Standards in Glasgow, allegedly assaulted Mr Wallace on November 15 2018 at an address on Willowbank Brae, Dunfermline, by seizing his body, throwing him on to a couch, choking him, repeatedly stabbing him on the back with a key or keys, kneeing him on the body, and striking his head against a wall.

Harker allegedly seized Ms Dolan on the body in the incident.

The pair are alleged to have wilfully provided false evidence in Mr Wallace’s trial by stating that he deliberately butted his head against a wall during his arrest.

Harker allegedly gave evidence where he stated that he did not seize Ms Dolan by the body.

The case was transferred to Dundee Sheriff Court as several court staff in Dunfermline as well as Sheriff James MacDonald, who presided over the trial, could be called as witnesses.

Neither Harker nor Butchart were present when the case called on Monday at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison Michie fixed a trial for June.