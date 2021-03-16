Monifieth music teacher denies inappropriate behaviour towards three girls at Fife school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Angus music teacher is to stand trial later this year facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards three girls while working at a Fife school.

Dean Bromage, of Fotheringham Drive, Monifieth, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on an indictment detailing three charges alleged to have taken place over a three-year period at a school in Fife.

Bromage, who was represented in court by defence solicitor Alexander Flett, has denied all the charges he is facing and evidence is expected to be heard when the case goes to trial on July 26.

The 33-year-old is accused of sexual activity directed towards a girl under the age of 18 on various occasions between August 1, 2012, and August 1, 2013, in that he directed sexual verbal communications towards her, repeatedly cuddled her and touched her on the bottom over her clothing.

Bromage is also charged with the same offences against a second girl between August 1, 2014, and August 1, 2015, and directing sexual communications towards and repeatedly cuddling a third girl between August 1, 2012, and August 1, 2015.

All three charges state Bromage had been in a position of trust in relation to the girls and was supposed to be looking after them.

Mr Flett told the court he is prepared for trial, with funding for legal aid in place through Bromage’s trade union.

Confirming Bromage was a teacher at the time of the alleged offences, Mr Flett noted there may be an issue with a defence witness – understood to be a teacher – whose wife is pregnant and is due to give birth in early August.

However, he had no opposition to a trial date being set for July 26.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay told the court prosecutors are also ready for trial and suggested the Crown would refer to teaching records when it leads evidence against Bromage.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony continued to the case to trial, with Bromage remaining on bail.