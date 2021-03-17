Fife man charged following alleged racist message to footballer Yannick Bolasie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have arrested and charged a Fife man in connection with an alleged racist message to a high-profile footballer.

Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie, who is on loan from Premier League side Everton, reported a communication he received via Instagram last week.

The message purportedly came from an Instagram account registered in Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated comment posted online.

“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 17 March, 2021.”