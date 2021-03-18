Fife man denies throwing electric radiator at pregnant partner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man has appeared in court accused of brutally assaulting his pregnant partner and hurling a radiator at her.

Gavin Brown, 29, whose address was given as Marion Street, Kirkcaldy, has denied uttering threats of violence towards the woman and her unborn child, repeatedly striking her on the head and body and throwing an electric radiator at her at an address in Marion Street on May 26, 2019.

Brown, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, also denies assaulting a female police officer by kicking her on the body, which caused her to fall into the roadway; attempting to headbutt and spit at a male police officer; repeatedly threatening to murder police officers and utter threats of violence towards their families while in a police vehicle travelling between Marion Street and Kirkcaldy Police Station and at the police station itself; and struggling violently with three police officers in the execution of their duty, lashing out with his legs and repeatedly tensing his arms.

Brown similarly entered not guilty pleas in relation to breaching bail by approaching and contacting his partner on June 4, 2019, having been granted bail on May 27, 2019, and also behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence at a female midwife at Bennochy Health Centre in Kirkcaldy’s Bennochy Road on June 4, 2019.

Defence solicitor David Bell confirmed his client was maintaining his innocence in relation to all charges on the indictment during a brief appearance before Sheriff Keith O’Mahony.

Mr Bell confirmed that his client was in custody for another matter and was not remanded for these proceedings, although no application for bail was made.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay said the Crown was prepared for trial and asked for a further hearing to be fixed for later this year.

Brown’s status remained the same and he was remanded in custody.