St Andrews University hit by ‘sudden and significant’ coronavirus outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

St Andrews University has been hit by a “sudden and significant” Covid-19 outbreak amongst students.

Eleven students living in four halls of residence and private accommodation in the town have tested positive for the virus, while more than 40 others are understood to be self-isolating.

In an email sent to all students, University Principle and Vice- Chancellor Sally Mapstone described the development as “extremely concerning”, adding that it was “very likely” that the outbreak is linked to the new UK strain of the virus.

She also warned that more positive cases could be confirmed in the coming days.

“I am sorry to report to you that we have learned of a sudden and significant increase in Covid infections amongst students currently in St Andrews,” Professor Mapstone wrote.

“At this stage we have 11 confirmed cases affecting students living in four halls of residence and private accommodation in town, and more than 40 isolating.

“You will know that for many weeks, with your help, we have kept Covid levels here very low, so this rapid increase in transmission is extremely concerning.

“Unfortunately, we expect to see the number of confirmed cases rise over the next few days. It seems very likely that this is the new UK variant strain of Covid.”

Students are also now being urged to stay in the town and not travel during the Spring break.

Even if students were feeling well they have been advised that there is a “very significant risk” that they could carry the virus on to family and friends.

News of the outbreak comes just weeks after dozens of students breached Covid regulations by attending a party at a St Andrews University halls of residence.

Police Scotland confirmed it was investigating the incident after up to 40 students attended the illegal gathering in one block at David Russell Apartments.

Just days later St Andrews University’s Covid helpdesk sent an e-mail to every undergraduate they thought to be in town encouraging them to book a test to prevent the spread of the virus.