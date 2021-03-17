Fife man, 22, in court charged with having indecent images of children and sending racist message to Yannick Bolasie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man has appeared in court charged with possessing indecent images of children and sending a high-profile footballer a racist message.

Kirk Thompson, 22, made a brief appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in private on a petition alleging that on March 9, 2021, he acted in a racially aggravated manner which caused, or was intended to cause, alarm or distress to a person by sending a racist message via an online application.

The alleged communication in question is said to have been sent via Instagram to Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie, who is currently on loan from Premier League side Everton.

Thompson, of Ravens Craig, Kirkcaldy, is also accused of possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at his address between August 12, 2020, and March 10, 2021, and taking or permitting to be taken indecent photographs or psuedo-photographs between the same dates.

A further charge alleges that Thompson was in possession of cannabis at his address on March 10.

Defence solicitor Megan Davidson appeared on behalf of Thompson, who made no plea or declaration before Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

Thompson was committed for further examination and was released on bail. He is due to make a further court appearance at a later date.