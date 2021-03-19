Teen who caused panic by pointing gun and knife at Fife shoppers spared custody

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager who caused panic among shoppers at a Fife shopping centre by pointing a gun at passers-by has avoided jail.

Armed police stormed the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes on the evening of Saturday, November 23, 2019, following reports someone was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm and a knife.

The ‘gun’ was confirmed to be a replica and no-one was injured, but a 16-year-old boy was arrested and subsequently charged and given a structured deferred sentence after admitting a charge against him last year.