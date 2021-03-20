New face to become NHS Fife director of public health in May

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Fife has announced the appointment of Dr Joy Tomlinson as the health board’s new director of public health.

Dr Tomlinson has more than 28 years’ experience in clinical and public health work within the NHS in Scotland and will take over from Dona Milne, who is leaving at the end of May to take up the position of director of public health and health policy with NHS Lothian.

After beginning her career in public health following completion of training in general practice, Dr Tomlinson has worked as a consultant in public health since 2009.

She will join NHS Fife in June from NHS Ayrshire and Arran, where she is currently joint interim director of public health.

Dr Tomlinson said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining NHS Fife and have the opportunity to lead the public health agenda for the Kingdom.

“I look forward to working closely with my new public health colleagues and in collaboration with our partners in the public and third sectors to address a range of contributing factors which impact on the health of individuals and the communities in which they live.

“By working together, we will continue to see further improvements in the health and wellbeing of our local population and reduce inequality in communities across Fife.”

Carol Potter, NHS Fife chief executive, has welcomed the appointment.

She added: “I am delighted to have Joy join and lead our fantastic NHS Fife public health team and I look forward to working with her in her new role.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience gained from working in senior public health roles and with her background in clinical practice.

“This acquired knowledge will be invaluable to NHS Fife as we continue to manage our response to the global public health pandemic in the immediate and longer term, while continuing to address a range of public health themes including tackling health inequalities in Fife.”