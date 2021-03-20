Organisers of Tour de Forth cycling events hopeful of go ahead this summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Record-breaking Scottish cyclist Josh Quigley has thrown his support behind plans for the return of the Tour de Forth sportive, which was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

The annual event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities, including its main beneficiary Cash for Kids, with both elite and amateur cyclists taking on the challenge of a 97.3km sportive across the East of Scotland.

Organisers are now hoping that restrictions will be eased enough for this year’s event to go ahead on Sunday, June 6.

More than 130 riders are already automatically signed up after agreeing to carry over their plans from last year and, if restrictions are eased in the coming weeks, new applications will be opened.

Ahead of the planned event, Josh is backing plans to encourage cyclists of all ages and abilities to take part in a ‘virtual Tour de Forth’ – raising funds for charity as well as improving their fitness levels and mental health.

A series of online challenges are already underway, including an 800km total distance challenge for beginners – the equivalent of cycling from Edinburgh to Brighton.

Josh, who is currently recovering after a serious cycling accident in Dubai, commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to be involved with Tour De Forth and it’s a huge honour for me to be an ambassador of this event.

“I am really passionate about the sport of cycling and its potential to change and transform lives.

“I know first hand the benefits of cycling as it’s something that helped me overcome mental health issues and achieve things on the bike that I never dreamed would be possible.

“When I started cycling a few years ago, I would have been one of the last people to finish an event like this.

“But since then I have gone on to cycle around the world and break records on the bike.

“This is what was possible through hard work, dedication and having the courage to step outside my comfort zone and do things that made me uncomfortable.

“I believe that the Tour De Forth is a great opportunity for people to take on a challenge that will push them to go further than they have been before whilst having fun in a positive and supportive team environment”

For Livingston-born Josh, cycling became a passion that helped him tackle his own mental health challenges.

The 28-year-old decided to make the sport his full-time occupation and last year he shaved six minutes off the North Coast 500 world record, completing the 516-mile route in just 31 hours and 19 minutes.

In 2019, the Tour de Forth race featured more than 800 riders, taking part in the traditional 97.3km route and a shorter 44km ‘nouveau’ route.

The event has become a major fixture in the Scottish cycling calendar with individuals and businesses from across the country taking part.

Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids, which supports young people throughout Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk, will benefit from fund-raising, and charity manager Victoria Hendry hopes this year’s event will be the best ever.

“In 2019, we raised more than £21,000 for Cash for Kids bringing the total fund-raising from the Tour de Forth event to over £200,000,” she continued.

“I’m continually amazed by how committed everyone is. It’s a challenging event, but the support people show to each other and the sense of fun on the day is amazing.

“While we’re not yet in a position to open applications for 2021’s event, we’re all working tirelessly behind the scenes and crossing our fingers, hoping it can go ahead.

To take part in the Virtual Tour de Forth, and sign-up for updates on the 2021 race plans, head to http://www.tourdeforth.com/