Police appeal as two men charged over series of housebreaking incidents across Scotland

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of housebreaking incidents across Scotland – including one in Fife.

Police have been investigating a number of reported crimes which occurred between Friday, February 12, and Tuesday, March 9, and included alleged thefts in Glasgow, East Calder, Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Airdrie and Rosyth.

A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have both been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incidents.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh Division CID, said: “This has been an extensive investigation involving colleagues from across Police Scotland and I am grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries to date.

“These enquiries remain ongoing and we are particularly keen to identify and trace a car which has been reportedly used across a number of these incidents.

“This vehicle is described as being a metallic electric blue Vauxhall Insignia VXR with a black grill and oversized alloy wheels.

“If you believe you may have seen this vehicle in these areas at that time or have any concerns about a vehicle matching this description in your area now, particularly around the West of Edinburgh, then please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”