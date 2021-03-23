RNLI Ralph searching for next challenge after double marathon success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An RNLI lifeboat crew volunteer who pounded the streets of Fife to complete a gruelling double marathon has raised more than £6,000 for the lifesaving charity.

Ralph Johnson, a member of the Kinghorn RNLI crew, took on the worldwide David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge earlier this month, which requires participants to run four miles every four hours, for 48 hours.

However, 48 miles was not quite enough and Ralph added extra distance to each run making his final total over 52.4 miles, the equivalent of two marathons.

The 36-year-old, who has been on the Kinghorn team for two years as well as being a pensions product manager by day, said he was delighted to have raised so much.

He said: “This was my first fundraising event for the RNLI but I was delighted with the final total of £6,082.50 which far exceeded my initial target.

“I had set a personal target of £1,500 but ended up raising over £3,500 through a just giving page and my employer Phoenix Group contributed £2,500.

“My first run began at 4am on Friday morning and I then ran at least four miles every four hours, finishing just before 1am on the Sunday morning.

“The early runs were okay but the challenge certainly got harder as I got closer to the end.

“I’m amazed with the final result and I’d like to thank everyone who contributed and supported me during the event. I’m now thinking about what my next challenge might be.”