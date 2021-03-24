Demolition work on Anstruther flats to finally start next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Demolition work on four dilapidated blocks of flats in Anstruther will finally start next week, two years after the decision was made to knock them down.

The five-storey blocks in Mayview Court and Mayview Avenue will make way for a new care village to be built later this year.

Fife Council sanctioned demolition of the 1960’s built properties in March 2019 after it was confirmed it would cost £4.2 million to modernise the blocks, more than double the £2m cost of demolishing them and building anew.

However the work has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now approved contractor, Central Demolition, will be responsible for the removal of asbestos from the buildings before bringing in the bulldozers and clearing the site.

Work is set to start on March 29 and is expected to last for 20 weeks, but it could be extended if problems are encountered with nesting birds.

A briefing note for councillors from John Mills, Fife Council’s head of housing services, said Mayview Avenue will be closed at the site during demolition.

“This will involve a small diversion for traffic in the Mayview Avenue area,” he added.

A leaflet explaining the demolition process along with contact details for anyone with concerns regarding the work will be sent to around 75 homes and properties in the immediate vicinity.

News of the demolition has been warmly welcomed by local councillors.

Councillor Linda Holt said: “The Anstruther community will be very pleased that demolition works at Mayview are finally beginning.

“The site has been abandoned for too long, with Covid-19 delaying this work and the subsequent construction of new council housing and a care home.”

The new care village to be built on the site will replace the current Ladywalk Care Home.

Councillor Bill Porteous added: “I am extremely happy to hear we now have a date for the Mayview Flats demolitions.

“This will be very good news for residents, friends, staff and families of those in Ladywalk Care Home as hopefully it will mean that soon a new improved and 2021 specification care home will be ready in the near future.”