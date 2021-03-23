Fife horticultural firm creates huge living rainbow out of 12,000 plants

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A huge ‘living’ rainbow, created from more than 12,000 plants, has taken pride of place in Scotland’s capital Edinburgh, thanks to the efforts of a Fife garden centre.

The colourful creation, produced by Hillend based Growforth Ltd for the Scottish Horticultural Society and Edinburgh City Council, symbolises hope and encouragement as part of National Day of Reflection, exactly one year on from the introduction of the first coronavirus lockdown.

The eye-catching 20-metre long rainbow now takes pride of place on the capital’s historic Mound in Edinburgh’s Old Town, made entirely from thousands of brightly coloured primroses.

The project was coordinated by the Fife garden centre and plant wholesaler in collaboration with Reynard Nursery in Carluke and put together with the help of council staff and volunteers.

Stan Green, director of Growforth, said the creation was also intended to be a very visual way of promoting the benefits of gardening as people reflect on the impact of the pandemic.

“Horticulture has played a vital role to play in keeping people at home and has helped to safeguard people’s mental and physical wellbeing in that time,” Stan said.

“With nearly 90,000 people in Scotland taking up gardening last year, we know the nation has a deep connection with plants and nature and wanted to celebrate that.

“We have come together to highlight the benefits our industry can bring to a nation ready to start feeling hopeful.”

The project had been given the green fingered approval from gardening celebrity, Jim McColl, star of BBC Scotland TV programme, Beechgrove Garden.

He said: “Spring is just around the corner and it is the perfect time to start looking forward to getting fresh air, exercise and mindfulness in your garden, if you haven’t already.

“This display is a vibrant reminder to stay optimistic even as the nation reflects on the past; as we take steps towards the next phase of this pandemic situation, it’s reassuring to have the certainty of the gardening year to rely on.”

The Fife firm, which in December revealed ambitious plans for a major expansion of its Plant Market garden centre site in Hillend, insists all of the plants used for the rainbow will find new homes once the display has played its part in the day of reflection.

Plans are already in place to distribute them to a number of charities including Thistle, which provides support to people with long-term health conditions and disabilities, Edinburgh Community Food and Trellis, a Scottish charity dedicated to therapeutic gardening.