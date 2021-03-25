Bands, food fair and children’s day amongst Cupar events planned to celebrate hoped for easing of Covid restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dozen organisations from across Cupar & District are planning a series of events for the weekend of September 17/18/19 to celebrate the aftermath of what they hope will be the relaxation of Covid rules on public gatherings.

Simon Baldwin of CuparNow said a food fair is planned for the Friday afternoon and evening of September 17 with a “marvellous selection of locally-produced food and drink available”.

On Saturday September 18 there will be several events, including the Farmers Market, which already attracts businesses and visitors to the town.

By the time the Farmers Market is winding down at lunchtime, a music festival – “C in the Park” – will be entertaining all ages in the Haugh Park.

Organiser Steven Stewart said: “We hope this musical celebration will entertain local families and visitors. A series of bands will take to the stage from lunchtime to bedtime.

“Since the music will be from various eras, we look forward to mums and dads showing their kids how dancing should be done!”.

Also that Saturday, a long-awaited Children’s Day will be laid on for youngsters drawn from all of the area’s primary schools.

Isla Lumsden, headteacher of Kilmaron School, said: “The schools will welcome this event, which will be fun, but also have a bit of learning, based on activities in the Old Scots language. Story-telling, art, a medieval lunch, and a performance of Peter and the Wolf in broad Scots – lots to look forward to.”

© Kris Miller

The children’s day is being organised by Cupar Development Trust, and it follows a very successful special families day which CDT ran at Castlehill a couple of years ago.

Bill Pagan, chair of CDT, said: “Cupar & District has a medieval heritage we should all be proud of, but not enough of us recognise it.

“As well as the medieval closes, soon to be further re-vitalised by Kingdom Housing’s development behind Crossgate and Bonnygate, the town was a centre of learning which educated local poet and playwright Sir David Lindsay of The Mount, who was also Lord Lyon for King James V.

“How fitting that the present Lord Lyon is going to take part in the day!”

The day is supported by St Andrews University, Scottish Opera, the National Library of Scotland, Scots Language expert Billy Kay, and by the well-known Cupar-born actor and producer, John Bett, whose parents still live in the town.

The final event – which should create a lasting legacy – is a first-ever Gathering of Societies, presented by Cupar Community Council, supported by Cupar Rotary. Gina Logan, chair of the Community Council, said: “We have been discussing this proposal for some time, and it was delayed by Covid.

“Cupar Ward itself has over 80 organisations. This will be a wonderful opportunity for them to showcase what they do, and to welcome new members.

“Youth leaders, organisers and active participants are needed, and I hope that people now working at least part of the week from home will have more time and energy to offer.”