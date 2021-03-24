Police swoop on Kirkcaldy street in ‘planned operation’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have swooped on a Kirkcaldy flat in what officers called a ‘planned operation’.

Lismore Avenue in the town’s Templehall area was the focus of police activity on Wednesday morning, with a number of marked vans parked in the street and officers in white protective suits at the scene.

Officers could be seen entering a three storey block in the street and searching the garden area.

‘No risk to the wider public’

No details of the operation have yet been released by Police Scotland.

However, the force gave an assurance that there was no danger to the wider public after rumours circulated on social media.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of online comments being shared in relation to ongoing police activity at Lismore Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

“We would like to reassure the local community that officers are currently carrying out a pre-planned policing operation at an address there.

“There is no risk to the wider public.

“We would also reiterate that while we understand that the public may be concerned about police activity, unsubstantiated reports and speculation on social media sites can often be misleading and should not be the first port of call on receiving factual information or reporting incidents.”

“If you have any concerns, wish advice or wish to report anything in your area then please contact your local police office through 101.”