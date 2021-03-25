Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched a probe after a live chicken was killed and its gutted carcass hung from a Fife bridge.

The bird was stolen from a coop in a community garden in Torryburn, Fife, before the sadistic killing was carried out.

Now the other chickens have been moved outside the village, with distraught nursery kids told the animals have gone on holiday.

Shocked residents in the village described the horror find on March 13 as “chilling” and “traumatic”.

‘It’s quite chilling’

Kelly Hart, who helps look after the garden and the chickens, said: “I got a phone call at 8am on Saturday morning from a friend of mine to say something bad had happened.

“A chicken had been taken out, it’s been gutted and strung up from the railway bridge.

“I just can’t believe it. Everyone is devastated.

“It’s disgusting that somebody did that and then put it on display. It’s just not right at all.

“We’ve had to move the chickens outwith the village as we’re just worried about someone coming back and doing it again.

“The nursery kids just love the chickens and have been asking where they are.

“We’ve had to say they’ve gone to their holiday home.

“I’m trying not to take it personally and I’m just grateful it wasn’t during the week.

“Can you imagine the kids coming into school and seeing that?

“This is a whole different level and it’s quite chilling.

“It’s strange they only took one and left the other four chickens.

“It must have been traumatic for them, I’m just surprised no-one heard the commotion as there were a few items broken and feathers everywhere.

“We had to clean it all up so the kids didn’t see it.”

Police probe launched

Inspector Kenny Bow, from Police Scotland, said: “Around 7.50am on Saturday March 13, we received a report of two chickens having been removed from a local community garden near to Torryburn Primary School.

“One of the chickens has since been found dead near a railway bridge between Newmills and Torryburn.

“It is believed this incident occurred overnight and we would welcome contact from any member of the public who saw or heard anything untoward in the area.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”