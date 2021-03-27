Hopes Fife will host international pump track kickstarted by cash boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Ambitious plans to develop an international standard floodlit pump track in Fife have moved closer to fruition.

Funding is being sourced from a range of providers to pay for the £180,000 bike facility in Kennoway, which will not only boost local groups and clubs but will also act as a venue for national competitions and draw visitors to Levenmouth.

The chosen site is an area of land surrounding the Sandy Brae Centre, which is currently home to a BMX track built in the 80s but has come to the end of its life.

Now more cash is in place, hopes have been heightened that developers will soon be able to use the current BMX track’s footprint as a platform for a new purpose-built pump track designed to high specifications.

Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee has committed to using £30,000 from the local community planning budget and £10,000 from the local capital project to help fund the initiative, adding to £2,500 of crowdfunding and £1,500 from the Levenmouth Community Safety Partnership.

Funding applications for £75,000 from sportscotland, £50,000 from Levenmouth Reconnected and £10,000 from the Fife Environment Trust are still pending, but excitement and enthusiasm for the pump track is growing.

Councillor Ken Caldwell, Levenmouth area committee convener, said: “This is another very exciting project for Levenmouth.

“The pump track design is a first for Scotland and will allow two riders to race side by side.

“Kennoway Pump Track will help put Levenmouth on the map and contribute to improving health and wellbeing in the area.”

A report to this week’s committee confirmed that significant consultation has also been carried out with young people in and around Kennoway which has shown “considerable support” for the proposal.

Specific consultation was also carried out with Kennoway Primary School and pupils at Levenmouth Academy.

Initial designs done by renowned track developers Velosolutions suggest the Kennoway track will be of competition standard, meaning it can cater for local groups and promote cycling skills in Levenmouth but can also be a hub for national and international events.

The track will be open for public use at all times and is expected to be managed locally, which at the current time will sit with a sub group of the Sandy Brae Centre management committee but is likely to evolve into a larger group of facility users and other interested individuals.