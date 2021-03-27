Raft of new improvements planned for one of Fife’s most popular parks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A raft of improvements to one of Fife’s most popular parks have been given the go-ahead.

A viewing platform is to be built in Riverside Park in Glenrothes giving panoramic views of the Lomond Hills and the wider park in a bid strengthen the beauty spot’s standing as a ‘destination attraction’ for the town.

The viewing area, to be built on the approach to the park from Fullerton Road close to David Harding’s famous totems public artwork, will also provide seating and a balcony area.

Work on the new feature will go ahead as part of the first phase of Fife Council’s Riverside Park Improvement Plan, which includes the restoration of paths, improved visitor information and an increase in the parks outdoor health and learning opportunities.

In addition, Glenrothes councillors have approved £20,700 towards providing a series of new signage and public information boards to be installed at key points in the park.

Welcoming the funding approval, JP Easton, team leader for community, learning and development, said: “One of the main items will be to have an arch type of design at the car park, welcoming visitors to what is a destination park.”

Signage directing the public from the town centre to the park will also be erected.

Councillor Fiona Grant, convener of the Glenrothes Area Committee, said Riverside Park is a beautiful green space situated in the heart of Glenrothes but can be sometimes overlooked.

“It could be called a hidden gem but not for much longer,” she said.

“The construction of the viewing platform and improvements to its accessibility to the town centre, will help make the park a part of any visitor’s experience of Glenrothes town centre whether they are locals or visitors.

“They will be able to enjoy views of nature at its very best in every season and see its potential for walking, cycling and other outdoor activities.

“They will see the great opportunities to make more use of this amazing green space.”

Ms Grant also praised Friends of Riverside Park (FoRP) for their partnership with the council.

She added: “They have helped to develop the plan and have carried out formal and informal consultations with the community which have highlighted the community’s desire to raise the park’s standards and to develop its potential.

“FoRP are playing a key role in driving forward the vision and the implementation of the improvement plan.”