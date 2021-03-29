Tuesday, March 30th 2021 Show Links
Police in Cowdenbeath looking to trace driver seen speeding through quiet village

by David Wren
March 29 2021, 6.36am Updated: March 29 2021, 9.16am
Police in Cowdenbeath are looking to trace a driver seen speeding through a quiet village over the weekend.

A black VW Golf was seen driving over the speed limit in Kelty at around midday on Saturday – now officers are appealing for help in tracking the driver.

A spokesman for the force added: We’re appealing for CCTV in the Oakfield St, Station Rd and Seafar Drv, which could help ID the driver.

“Any info, call 101 and quote reference 1428 of March 27.”

