Police in Cowdenbeath looking to trace driver seen speeding through quiet village

Police in Cowdenbeath are looking to trace a driver seen speeding through a quiet village over the weekend.

A black VW Golf was seen driving over the speed limit in Kelty at around midday on Saturday – now officers are appealing for help in tracking the driver.

Officers are looking to trace the driver of a black VW Golf travelling at high speed in the Kelty area about midday on 27/3/21. We're appealing for CCTV in the Oakfield St, Station Rd and Seafar Drv, which could help ID the driver. Any info ☎️ 101, quote ref 1428 of 27/3/21 — Cowdenbeath Police (@CowdenbeathPol) March 28, 2021

A spokesman for the force added: We’re appealing for CCTV in the Oakfield St, Station Rd and Seafar Drv, which could help ID the driver.

“Any info, call 101 and quote reference 1428 of March 27.”