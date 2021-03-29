Police appeal for information after woman, 22, assaulted in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a 22-year-old woman was assaulted in Fife.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 7.10pm on Sunday on Kilndownie Crescent in Ballingry.

The woman did not require hospital treatment after police arrived at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: “Around 7.10pm on Sunday March 28, officers were called to a property on Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry, following a report of an assault.

Officers are looking to trace a male who has potentially witnessed an assault that took place at Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry, this evening. Anyone with information should ☎️ 101 and quote reference 2629 of 28/03/21 pic.twitter.com/n5M2DpUH7C — Cowdenbeath Police (@CowdenbeathPol) March 28, 2021

“The victim, a 22-year-old woman, did not require hospital treatment.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry and are appealing for anyone with information which could assist their inquiries to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2629 of March 28.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”