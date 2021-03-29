Revealed: Plans to transform former Dunfermline nightclub into flats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans have been revealed to turn a former Fife nightclub building into apartments.

A formal planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to transform the former Johnson’s Nightclub in Dunfermline into seven flats.

Owners of the once popular nightspot in Pilmuir Street pulled the plug in November 2017 and the building has lain empty since.

It was sold for £650,000 in September.

Now plans have been revealed to transform the former nightclub space, which occupied the first and second floors of the building, into a series of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The historic Grade C-listed property started life as a Women’s Institute after it was built in 1912 having been funded by the Carnegie Trust to provide a meeting place in the town specifically for women.

It later became a youth centre before the first and second floors of the building being adapted in 1980 to accommodate a nightclub, while an amusement arcade occupied the ground floor.

The developer behind the project said the proposed development is to make as minimal impact to the overall integrity of the building without any altering of the existing elevations more the amusement arcade on the ground floor.

In a design statement submitted by Fine Designs Architects on behalf of the Reading based applicant IFA Homes Ltd, the aim will be to retain the existing elevations and the proposed apartment layouts designed with the existing window locations in mind.

It added: “Removal of existing nightclub access stair and retain the existing main stair and make accessible once more from the ground level.

“The main stair will once again access all levels with an enlargement of the existing night club entrance on the south elevation which will create a formal entrance to the apartments.”

Additional windows also plan to be added to the north elevation of the building while additional car parking spaces are to be incorporated the existing car park provision already in situ at the site.

The plans are expected to go before council planners in the coming months.