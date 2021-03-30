Fife police appealing for information after bogus caller entered pensioner’s home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife are appealing for information after a bogus caller entered an elderly woman’s home.

Officers were called to Walter Hay Court in Rosyth at 5.45pm on Monday night, after an older resident reported a bogus call.

It is believed that a man entered her home after saying he was a maintenance worker who needed to repair her property.

The stranger is described as being around 40 years old, white, 5ft 5in and of slim build.

Police have also been told that he was wearing a light grey tracksuit and a coloured facemask.

Sergeant Katie Blackwell, of Dalgety Bay Police Station, said: “Although no items were stolen during the incident, it was a frightening experience for the woman.

“Officers have been conducting inquiries into the incident and we are now appealing to members of the public for information who may have information in connection.

“We are asking for motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident and have a dash-cam to check their footage as they may have captured something which could assist our inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3027 of March 22, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information anonymously.”