Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Fife are investigating a vandalism spree in Inverkeithing which left 10 vehicles damaged.

The incident took place in the Spittalfiled Crescent and Spittalfield Road area of the town shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, March 31.

A number of vehicles had wing mirrors knocked off while others are reported to have had damage to windscreens or body work, while a van was also damaged.

One resident, whose vehicle was among those damaged, said her car was attacked while parked outside her home.

“I’ve had the wing mirror pulled out and there’s a scrape on one of the doors of my car,” she added.

“Several neighbours have also had damage and some found their wing mirrors were hanging off when they came to inspect their cars.”

Another resident said: “Luckily my car was on my drive but there a lot of angry neighbours last night and this morning.”

Police officers were called to the streets shortly after 9.30pm and an investigation into how the damage occurred was launched.

Officers are continuing to assess how many cars were damaged in the incident and have called on anyone living in the area who has not yet reported damage to their vehicle to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware around 9.40pm on Wednesday, March 31 of a number of vehicles which were vandalised in the Spittalfield Crescent area of Inverkeithing.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“If you have any information or find your vehicle has been damaged then please call 101, quoting incident 3743 of March 31.”