Religious group reveal plans to build ‘place of worship’ in Fife town

A religious group have revealed plans to build a church hall in a residential area of Glenrothes.

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church have submitted a formal planning application with Fife Council for the development on privately owned land close to Cadham Terrace, which sits within the existing Cadham conservation boundary.

Described as a community hall in the design statement, planning documents also confirm the building, if approved, would be a “place of worship” providing a venue for two congregational prayer meetings a week between 6am and 7am on Sundays and 6pm and 8pm on Mondays.

A letter to council planning officers from Fouin & Bell Architects on behalf of the applicant also states: “It will also be used out with these hours for ad hoc congregational/church meetings from generally but not exclusively 7am to 11pm throughout the week.

“The hall is designated by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church for worship and prayer only and not for community function such as weddings or secular celebrations involving amplified music and the like.

“The prayer meetings themselves do not involve the use of organ, piano or any amplified music and are voice only in the recital of prayers, sermon and singing of unaccompanied hymns and psalms.”

Planning proposals

The proposed building would comprise of a mixture of stone and wooden panelling exterior with a natural slate roof.

Internally, the building would provide a main ‘Gospel Hall’ as well as kitchen and storeroom area and toilet facilities.

Car parking spaces for 17 vehicle are included within the plans with much of the existing trees in the immediate vicinity to retained as part of natural screening of the proposed hall.

Part of the existing green would also be retained.

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church describes itself as a “Christian fellowship based on the Holy Bible as the word of God” with over 50,000 members across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Americas as well as within the UK.

The group dates back to the 19th Century with its first permanent meetings held in 1829.

Participants adopted the name Plymouth Brethren from the city of Plymouth, where some of the most prominent new followers were based.

The churches local congregation currently meets in premises in Cluny Road, Kirkcaldy but have now submitted the plans for a permanent facility to be built in Glenrothes.

Consultation

Commenting on the plans, Denise Wallace from North Glenrothes Community Council said they had consulted with church officials regarding the move.

“Representatives have attended a number of community council meetings and have now put forward plans to build a new hall in Cadham,” she said.

“Anyone who wishes to comment on the planning application can do so via Fife Council’s planning website.”