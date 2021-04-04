Fife man crashed car while hunting for partner after argument

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A roofing manager who smashed his car into two other vehicles while searching for his partner following an argument has been banned from the roads.

Anthony Green’s vehicle was billowing smoke after the collision and he was seen to be in pain.

The crash caused more than £1,000 of damage to two other cars.

A passing colleague offered to take him to hospital but after leaving the scene, Green went to a friend’s house to “clear his head”.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court Green, 35, admitted driving carelessly and leaving the scene of an accident on Rintoul Avenue, Blairhall, on June 14.

Billowing smoke

Principal fiscal Isma Mukhtar told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “At around 6.25 pm the accused was observed walking at the locus. Some minutes later he was seen to be driving a black Mercedes Benz at speed towards Rintoul Avenue.

“In Rintoul Avenue he crashed his Mercedes into a parked car and as a result the car had a broken front bumper and a dent.

“That vehicle was shunted and collided with a Corsa that was also parked. That resulted in a large dent.

“The collision drew the attention of people in the area who observed the accused in the vehicle and approached to check on his welfare. There was smoke billowing from the vehicle and the airbags had been deployed.

“The accused’s demeanour was sluggish and they instructed him to stay in the vehicle but after a couple of minutes he exited the vehicle and stumbled.

“He was offered to be taken to hospital and at the hospital he left the vehicle on foot and the person taking him noted that he was slurring his words.”

‘Ill-judged decision’

The defending agent said losing his licence would lead to Green losing his job as a roofing manager.

He added that in 14 years of driving Green had only had one conviction, for speeding.

He said: “He had been at home and there had been an argument with his partner. She had left the house and Mr Green went to look for her.

“Initially this was on foot but when he couldn’t find her he made the ill-judged decision to get in the car.

“He was in some pain when he alighted the vehicle and a colleague took him to the hospital. He decided he did not need to go to the hospital and went to a friend’s house to clear his head.”

He added Mr Green’s insurance had covered the cost of the damage.

Banned and fined

Sheriff Charles MacNair told Green: “You drove carelessly, causing an accident which involved damage to two other vehicles then instead of carrying out the statutory requirement to stay and give details you left without giving the information.

“With the two offences taken together disqualification is needed for the protection of the public.”

He banned Green, of South Avenue, Blairhall, from the road for nine months and fined him £725, plus a victim surcharge.