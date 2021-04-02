Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a fire in Fife this morning.

The grim discovery was made by firefighters at a property in Buckhaven around 7.40am.

The incident started at a property in Randolph Street around 7.30am, with two fire crews sent to tackle the blaze.

Neighbours said the ground-floor property was occupied by a man in his 30s.