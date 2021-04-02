Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a fire in Fife this morning.
The grim discovery was made by firefighters at a property in Buckhaven around 7.40am.
The incident started at a property in Randolph Street around 7.30am, with two fire crews sent to tackle the blaze.
Neighbours said the ground-floor property was occupied by a man in his 30s.
