Friday, April 2nd 2021 Show Links
News

Police launch investigation after man dies in blaze at Fife property

by Steven Rae and Neil Henderson
April 2 2021, 5.16pm Updated: April 2 2021, 6.22pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaRandolph street fire Buckhaven

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a fire in Fife this morning.

The grim discovery was made by firefighters at a property in Buckhaven around 7.40am.

The incident started at a property in Randolph Street around 7.30am, with two fire crews sent to tackle the blaze.

Neighbours said the ground-floor property was occupied by a man in his 30s.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier