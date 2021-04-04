Emergency crews called to Fife reservoir after large fire breaks out

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Groups of young people were spotted at the scene of a large grass fire at a Fife beauty spot on Saturday night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Coul Reservoir to extinguish flames at around 7.50pm after being alerted by local residents.

Images from the scene showed patches of grass ablaze as some of the teens looked on.

Fire officers could then be seen approaching scores of youngsters to offer advice after dealing with the incident.

In one of the pictures, posted on social media, a person can be seen lying close to the flames.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed two water backpacks were used to quell the blaze.

‘They were ignoring health advice’

Local councillors have admitted the pictures from Saturday’s events were “concerning”.

SNP councillor Ross Vettraino said: “I am very concerned that such a large group of teenagers were spotted in this area, clearly flouting Covid regulations.

“These young people were ignoring the advice of health authorities and should not have been all together at this site. Their behaviour is totally irresponsible.

“There is too much vandalism just now and this is another clear instance of that.

“It has also involved emergency resources that may well have been needed at another incident.”

‘Devastating and unnecessary’

Labour councillor Altany Craik said: “This is a devastating and unnecessary incident. It would have been very frightening and worrying for people who live close by.

“This fire could have threatened the lives of local people as well as of the livestock that are nearby.

“I am really disappointed to hear that the fire officers at the scene had to speak to such a large group of teenagers.

“They were clearly breaking Covid guidance but it would also be very worrying if they turned out to be behind the fire at the reservoir.

“I hope that if they are found to have been responsible that they will be appropriately dealt with by the police.

“We have a very good and very effective fire and rescue service in Fife and I know they will have quickly dealt with this fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman added: “We can confirm we were called to the report of a small grass fire.

“We had one appliance in attendance.

“We received a call at 7.53pm and it was extinguished using two water backpacks.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.50 pm on Saturday April 3, 2021, police were called to a report of a fire at Coul Reservoir, Glenrothes.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire. No one was injured. A number of youths ran off on police arrival.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It is understood a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a separate incident at the scene.