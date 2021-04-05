Police probe after alleged assault on 10-year-old girl close to Cowdenbeath park

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault on a 10-year-old girl close to a Cowdenbeath park.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 7.30pm on Saturday, April 3 on a path between Bervie’s Brae and Johnston Park in the town.

The youngster’s distraught parents posted details of the alleged incident on social media in a bid to warn others.

A man is alleged to have taken photographs of the girl before disappearing, only to return a short time later grabbing the youngster by the hair before she managed to run away.

They added: “She was absolutely hysterical and police were called.”

The individual is described as an “older man” and is reported to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

Police appeal

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and have called on anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

Sergeant John Weir said: “Around 9.10pm on Saturday, we received a report that a man approached a 10-year-old girl as she walked along a path between Bervie’s Brae and Johnston Park, Cowdenbeath, earlier in the evening.

“We understand the concern that this could cause local people and officers are currently carrying out inquiries to establish more information regarding this incident and trace the man involved.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area that could help with our inquiries please call us on 101, quoting incident 4196 of Saturday, April 3.”

‘We must help police catch culprit’

Cowdenbeath Councillor, Darren Watt, has admitted the incident is “deeply troubling”.

He added: “This has really upset and angered a lot people in our community, especially as it happened in the early evening when it was still light.

“As a dad myself, I completely empathise how local parents will be feeling right now and I will be reminding my children about the importance of staying together and to be aware of unknown adults.

“A man approached the young girl and grabbed at her, his intentions are unknown and that’s why it’s important we help police catch him as soon as possible.”