Police in Fife have charged four youths in relation to acts of vandalism at a war memorial in Cowdenbeath.

The incident, in which wreaths were damaged and a nearby fence smashed, happened at the monument close to Broomfield Road in the town on Friday April 2.

A statement on Cowdenbeath Police’s Twitter account read: “Four youths have been charged in relation to a vandalism in close proximity to the War Memorial which occurred last week.”