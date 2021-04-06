Police notify family of missing Allan Bryant after human remains found in St Andrews

The family of missing Allan Bryant have been contacted by police after human remains have been discovered near a St Andrews golf club.

The bone was uncovered near the Castle golf course and police have launched a probe to find out how it ended up there.

Officers were called to the scene after the discovery was made at 7.30pm on Easter Sunday.

An investigation is under way to identify the remains.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following the discovery of a human bone near to Castle Golf Club, St Andrews, around 7.30 pm on Sunday, April 4, enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the find.”

Allan Bryant

Investigations into where the bone came from are ongoing and the family of Fife man Allan Bryant, who has been missing for seven years, have asked police to keep them informed.

It is understood the family were first contacted after 11am on Tuesday.

His father, Allan Bryant Senior, said the find marked the start of “another stressful time” for his family.

“The hardest thing my family have to live with is that we know the worst has happened to our son Allan and we know if Allan is ever found it will be his remains that are found,” he said in a social media post.

“My family only want Fife police division to keep us informed if any remains or human bones are found in Fife as it’s something that does not happen often in Fife and there’s only a three long term missing people in Fife.

“You’re always in doubt but at the same time worried and apprehensive it’s another stressful time for our family.”

Glenrothes remains

Earlier this year it was confirmed human remains unearthed at a Glenrothes industrial estate were of 61-year-old Ean Coutts from Kinglassie.

The remains found in Glenrothes last year were said to be significantly decomposed, suggesting they had lain there for some time.

A 30-year-old man from the Macedonia area of Glenrothes was arrested in connection with the death and was later released pending further inquiries.

Before the remains were identified, the Bryant family faced an anxious wait to hear if they belonged to Allan Junior.

Afterwards, Mr Bryant Snr said they were “absolutely devastated” and wanted to find out what had happened to Allan Jnr so they could get some closure.

He has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes on November 3 2013.